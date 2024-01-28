Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

