Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,618 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

