PFG Investments LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

