Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 52,034 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,034 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MBB stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.