Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $70.52 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

