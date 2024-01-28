Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 160,789 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 2.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

