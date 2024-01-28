Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGLT stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.