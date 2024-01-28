Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $229.69 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

