Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

