XML Financial LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $140.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

