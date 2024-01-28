Sfmg LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

