iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

