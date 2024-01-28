Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after buying an additional 849,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

