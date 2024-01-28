The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

