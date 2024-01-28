Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IIP.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Insider Transactions at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

