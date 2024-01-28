Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,394 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

LIN opened at $404.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

