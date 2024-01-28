Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Increases By 133.3%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $111.63. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. Arkema has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Arkema will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

