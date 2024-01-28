Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.44 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $67,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average of $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

