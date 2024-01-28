Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 26,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,658. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1836 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

