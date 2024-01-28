Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Grows By 25.0%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of HHUSF stock remained flat at C$3.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.15.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.