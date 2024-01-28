Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Grows By 25.0%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of HHUSF stock remained flat at C$3.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.15.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Hong Semiconductor
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Average Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.