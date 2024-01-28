Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 2,071,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

