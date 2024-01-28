Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 618,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,080.3 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASBRF remained flat at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

