Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste bought 4,200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 529,200 shares of company stock worth $5,473,943. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

