Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APELY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.93.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
