Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Lazard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 555,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

