Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.2 %

BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$832.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

