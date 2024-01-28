Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Bird Construction Stock Up 2.2 %
BDT opened at C$15.49 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$832.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
