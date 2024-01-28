Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,956,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Up 3.4 %

ALSMY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,933. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

