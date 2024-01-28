New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMTM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 7,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

