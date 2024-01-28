Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Rises By 33.3%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBZ remained flat at $35.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.54.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.