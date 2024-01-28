Short Interest in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expands By 15.8%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.81 and a beta of 0.92. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $369.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

