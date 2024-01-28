Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Rises By 24.8%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELTP remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.