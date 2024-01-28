NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 419,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
View Our Latest Report on NAMS
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 7.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.