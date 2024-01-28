NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 419,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NAMS traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $22.30. 340,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

