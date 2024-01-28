Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Expands By 67.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.42. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 53.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
