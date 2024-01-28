Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Expands By 67.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.42. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 53.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

