Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,237.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.96.
About Buzzi
