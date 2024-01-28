Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,237.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

