NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in NIKE by 14.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 65,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 2.0 %

NKE opened at $102.75 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

