Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $243.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.