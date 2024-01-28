NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

