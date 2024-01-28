NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.