Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AM opened at $12.26 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

