Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $754,000 in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,083,000. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 563,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,525 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,695 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
BATS FLBL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Senior Loan ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.