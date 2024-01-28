TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.