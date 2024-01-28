Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $588.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.76 and its 200 day moving average is $510.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.78 and a 1 year high of $599.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

