Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,682 shares of company stock worth $59,306,762. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,035.81 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,988.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7,423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6,777.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6,322.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

