23,121 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

