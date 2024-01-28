Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 600,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

