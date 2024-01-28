Versor Investments LP Has $625,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

