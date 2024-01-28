Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $138.74 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,909,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

