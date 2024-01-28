Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $77.74 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $77,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

