Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

