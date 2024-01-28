Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

